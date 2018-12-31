Coroner Releases Autopsy Results Of Fire Victim

The victim of a Sunday morning fire near Hopedale died of smoke inhalation.

Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley released the autopsy results of Lisa Lenz, 56, whose remains were found in a residence at 8884 Valley Road in rural Hopedale that had been engulfed in flames.

Hanley says an autopsy revealed Lenz died of carbon monoxide intoxication due to the inhalation of smoke from the fire.

Lenz’ remains were found after firefighters battled the blaze for several hours.

The fire remains under investigation by the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Tazewell County Coroner’s Office.