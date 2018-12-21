Coroner Releases Indentities Of McLean Co. Crash Victims

McLean County Coroner Kathy Davis has released the identities of all three people killed in a fiery semi crash in September.

They are 43-year-old, Guy Favorite IV, of St. Charles, Missouri, 32-year-old Mladen Petrovic, and 31-year-old Aleksandar Sakovski, both from Brookfield, Illinois.

Sakovski was the last of the three to be identified.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-39 near Hudson September, 19.

The semis’ company logos could not be recognized because the rigs were so severely burnt in the crash. Police believed one of the semi trucks crossed the median into the southbound lane before the crash.

Illinois State Police are still investigating.