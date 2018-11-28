Council Discusses Public Safety Pension Fee

(From 25 News)–City Manager Patrick Urich proposed a public safety pension fee at last week’s city council meeting and on Tuesday night, council members continued their discussion into the ever growing costs of public safety pensions.

The original plan involved a $50 fee annually for properties with a building less than 5000 square feet and $300 for a properties with a building over 5000 square feet.

The new plan involves a fee of $10 for properties with no building with an increasing fee depending on the size of the structure on the property. This would increase over the next five years.

Urich said this scale reflects the escalating pension problem in the public safety department.

Some Council members, like Zachary Oyler said the whole idea will not be successful for the city, while others like Elizabeth Jensen support the efforts in going this route but improvements still need to be made.

“What I envision happening is as we continue to raise fees on these unusable parcels is that more and more owners will end up turning them over to the city because they have no use for them.” – Zachary Oyler

“There is more to this than just saying I don’t know if we can do this. Cities all across the country are in the same situation we are I want to definitely look into this further.”- Elizabeth Jensen

During the discussion Council member Grayed brought up how the council is nickle and dimming an issue much bigger than pensions… and the city needs to look at the bigger picture.

“We can’t afford to cut public safety positions. If you are taking away positions that doesn’t help the people in my district or in our city, we need fire rescue services and police services etc.” – Chuck Grayeb

The City of Peoria is facing a $6 million deficit.

Council will go back to the drawing board and continue discussions next week.