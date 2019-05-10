“Courageous Pacers” At Peoria Stadium

Nearly 600 Peoria Public Schools students have completed the “Courageous Pacers” program for the current school year.

The goal is for the students to walk 100 miles during the course of the school year, as well as lift 10,000 pounds. The students walked the final mile to attain their goal Friday at Peoria Stadium. The “Courageous Pacers” event is normally held along the Peoria riverfront, but was moved this year because of the flooding.

“The program is to promote movement in the classroom as well as disability awareness,” said PPS physical therapist Jamie Vaughn.

The students participating were from 11 different schools within the district, including primary-age students and students with disabilities.

“(The students) try to get two to three miles per week and they make their own water bottle weights and they keep track as they’re working toward that 10,000 pounds,” Vaughn said.

“We just want to make sure these kids realize there is more to do than our Nintendo and Play Station and it’s very important to keep up with their physical activity,” Vaughn said.

Peoria firefighters and police officers were on hand to encourage and congratulate the students as they crossed the finish line.