Creating Habitats For Mars

A unique high-tech competition has centered on habitats suitable for Mars.

The NASA 3D-Printed Habitat Challenge took place at Caterpillar’s Demonstration and Learning Center in Edwards. The event was hosted by CAT and Bradley University.

Bradley, NASA and Caterpillar, along with industry leader Bechtel, are working together to advance the critical systems needed for human space exploration to Mars and beyond.

The competition this week had teams using 3D printing technology to create habitats that could one day be built on Mars.

Retired Astronaut Scott Altman of Pekin visited the competition Saturday.

“It’s going to take technologies like they’re developing right here to enable us to actually go to Mars. So it is exciting,” Altman told 1470 and 100.3 WMBD.

Altman says the interest in going to Mars is not just because it’s there.

“It’s really the first step in our ability to explore the universe, to be able to extend humans’ reach beyond a single planet,” Altman said, “and to have another place to put an outpost of humanity for the long-term survival of the human race.”

One of the teams competing was from Penn State University, which has Altman pleased that space exploration is of interest to a new generation.

“They’re the ones who are going to make it possible and do the things that we built up to. Now it’s up to them to take us over the next step and get us out there,” said Altman, a veteran four space shuttle missions.

Ai.Spacefactory of New York was the other team competing in the NASA 3D-Printed Habitat Challenge.

Altman says NASA is “going at it hard” toward returning man to the Moon, “with a mandate now of a 2024 landing. We’ll see. It’s going to take some support from the country and Congress to provide the funding to do it, but we have the technology. We just have to put it together and get American astronauts on the Moon again.”