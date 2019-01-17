Creditors Challenging Winning Bid For Sears

(AP) – A group of Sears creditors are challenging Chairman Eddie Lampert’s hedge fund’s winning bid to buy the business in a bankruptcy auction and wants to sue the billionaire and his hedge fund.

That’s according to a court filing Thursday in which the creditors contend that Lampert has painted himself as the savior of the company, but has instead made a series of moves over the years that have benefited himself and his hedge fund ESL.

Sears confirmed early Thursday that ESL had won tentative approval for a $5.2 billion plan to buy 425 stores and the rest of the company’s assets, staving off a liquidation of the iconic brand.

The move would preserve 45,000 jobs, but it is still subject to approval by a bankruptcy judge on Feb. 1.

ESL says in a statement that all transactions were done in good faith and were also approved by the company’s board, including independent directors.

A spokesman for Sears Holding Corp. declined to comment.