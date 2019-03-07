Creve Coeur Fire Update: Man Turned Himself In

Ronald Watters, 62, has turned himself into the Creve Coeur Police Department.

On Tuesday Feb. 27, officials responded to a structure fire at 701. Fischer Rd. Lot 267., just before 6 a.m. Half of the structure was fully engulfed in flames.

One resident, Kim Watters, was found but was unaware of her husband’s whereabouts.

On Saturday, March 2, Ronald Watters contacted the Creve Coeur Police Department saying he’d turn himself in the next week, according to Police Chief Dale King.

Thursday, March 7, Watters was taken into custody and transported to the Tazewell County Jail.

He will be held pending on a bond hearing on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine Manufacturing Materials and Using a Residence as a Place of Manufacturing Methamphetamine.

The situation is still under investigation.