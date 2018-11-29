Creve Coeur Man Charged With Possessing Child Pornography

(From 25 News) — 60-year-old Dale Markham is facing three counts of possessing and sharing videos, and one count involving a still image of child pornography.

At this time, 25 News has determined the nature of the video and images are too graphic to detail, beyond sharing that the allegations involve disturbing sexual acts with children ranging in age from six months to 5-years-old that were allegedly found on Markham’s phone.

In court records detectives detailed that they discovered images on a Tumblr account named “oiledandshaved,” and traced that back to Markham in Tazewell County.

Although the affidavit states Markham admitted to possessing and sharing the images, when news partner 25 News reached out to Tazewell County authorities they said it’s unclear if Markham had anything to do with their production or if any of the victims are local.

Markham is being held on $150,000 bond and is due in court on December 6th.