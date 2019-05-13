Creve Coeur Man’s Car Found Near St. Louis

A Creve Coeur man is considered missing and endangered after his vehicle was found near St. Louis.

James Andrae, 49, was reported missing on May 8, when he failed to show up to work. Creve Coeur Police Chief Dale King said it is believed Andrae left on his own, and no foul play is suspected, but he left without his medication and family has been unable to contact him.

Police say Andrae’s Jeep Wrangler was recovered in Bee Tree Park, St. Louis County, Missouri on May 9. The keys were left in the vehicle.

Andrae is described as a white male, 6’1, 200 pounds, with sandy blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue striped polo shirt, tan Levi’s and boots.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Creve Coeur Police Department at (309) 699-9511.