Area firefighters responded to a huge fire in Princeville Monday night.

The fire at 132 N. Walnut Street was first reported just after 9 p.m. at Los Jimadores Mexican restaurant.

News partner 25 News reports residents of the apartments above the restaurant got out safely, though a cat died in the fire.

Crews remained on the scene overnight, clearing the scene just before 5:00 a.m. Tuesday.

