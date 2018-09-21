(AP) – Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell has been placed on administrative leave following fresh allegations of domestic violence by his ex-wife.

Last year, Melisa Reidy posted a photo on her Instagram account with a caption suggesting her husband of about 18 months had been unfaithful to her. In another post, a user – described by Melisa as a close friend – made the accusation that Russell had “hit” his wife. The post was later deleted. Russell denied the allegation and the two were soon divorced.

Late Thursday, a blog post attributed to Reidy contained more detailed allegations, including years of physical and emotional abuse.

Major League Baseball announced Russell’s leave Friday in accordance with the MLB-MLB Players Association domestic violence policy. The league said Reidy had declined to cooperate with investigators last year, but new efforts would be made.

The Cubs said it supported the decision and would cooperate so any “appropriate action” can be taken.

The post Cubs’ Addison Russell Placed On Administrative Leave appeared first on 1470 WMBD.