Cubs’ Addison Russell Suspended 40 Games

(AP) – Chicago Cubs infielder Addison Russell has accepted a 40-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the ban in a statement Wednesday. MLB had been investigating domestic violence allegations against Russell made by his ex-wife, Melisa Reidy. Russell had denied the accusations, which Reidy detailed in a blog post in September.

Russell’s unpaid suspension includes the 11 regular-season games he missed after being placed on administrative leave Sept. 21. Russell will be eligible to return on May 3 against St. Louis, barring any postponements, and he will not appeal the suspension. He will also participate in an evaluation and treatment program.

The Cubs’ season ended Tuesday with a 2-1, 13-inning defeat to the Colorado Rockies in the NL wild-card game. Russell was not active for the game.

The post Cubs’ Addison Russell Suspended 40 Games appeared first on 1470 WMBD.

