Cupcake War’s for TAPS

Families gathered in Pekin to bake cupcakes to help a local animal shelter.

Participants baked cupcakes Saturday, as a fundraiser for the Tazewell Animal Protective Society (TAPS).

The participants were judged on Best Tasting, Best Decorated, and Best Overall Cupcake.

Megan Wehness won in her age group for best tasting cup cake.

Megan tells WMBD News, she had confidence going into the bake-off, but would not spill her mom’s secret ingredient in her winning cupcakes. Overall, she says, “the event is to help all pets find good homes”.

As the cupcakes are auctioned off for funding, donation’s are still needed for TAPS; including Bleach, Fabuloso, Puppy Pads, Scented Spray Aerosol Lysol, Hand Sanitizer, or copy paper

TAPS is a No-Kill animal shelter that gives dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens a home until permanent homes can be found.

(Photo- WMBD News and used with Permission by Parent)