Danya Kingsby Eligible To Play For Bradley in 2019-20

(From Bradley University) – Junior transfer Danya Kingsby of the Bradley men’s basketball team was granted a waiver by the NCAA this week and is eligible to play for the Braves during 2019-20 season.

“We’re thrilled that Danya has received his waiver from the NCAA and is eligible to contribute and play immediately at Bradley,” said Braves head coach Brian Wardle. “Our 2019-20 roster is now set so we can move forward making the needed tweaks and adjustments for our personal to be at their best this season. Danya is a very talented player and will be a big part of our program this year.”

Kingsby was a member of the LSU roster during the 2018-19 season but did not appear in a game. Prior to joining the Tigers, he spent two seasons at Southern Idaho and was named the No. 26 ranked player nationally among junior college prospects. He helped lead the Golden Eagles to the championship game of the National Junior College Division I Tournament, averaging 13.3 points and 3.7 assists per game.

Bradley is coming off a season where it won its first Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in 31 years, earning an automatic bid to the 2019 NCAA Tournament. The Braves return six letterwinners from their championship team – including their top three-scorers – to go along with seven newcomers.