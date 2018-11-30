Data Breach At Marriott Starwood Hotels

(AP) – The information of as many as 500 million people staying at Starwood hotels has been compromised and Marriott says it’s uncovered unauthorized access that’s been taking place within its Starwood network since 2014.

The company said Friday that credit card numbers and expirations dates of some guests may have been taken.

Marriott said that there was a breach of its database in September, which had guest information related to reservations at Starwood properties on or before Sept. 10.

Marriott discovered through the investigation that someone copied and encrypted guest information, and says it’s now working toward removing the information.

The affected hotel brands include W Hotels, St. Regis, Sheraton, Westin, Element, Aloft, The Luxury Collection, Le Meridien and Four Points. Starwood branded timeshare properties are also included.

None of the Marriott-branded chains are threatened.

Marriott has set up a website and call center for anyone who thinks that they are at risk, and on Friday will begin sending emails to those affected.

New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood, in an early Friday tweet, said she is opening an investigation. Underwood says residents need to know that their personal information is safe.

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia is appealing to Congress to pass laws that require data minimization following Marriott’s disclosure of a data breach.

Warner, who is vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and co-founder of the Senate Cybersecurity Caucus, said Friday that Congress should ensure that companies don’t keep sensitive customer data that they no longer need.

Warner also said that new laws should make companies accountable for security costs.