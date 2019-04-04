‘Dateline’ Focuses On Eureka Killer Friday

NBC’s ‘Dateline’ will delve into the case of Robert Washburn of Eureka Friday night.

Washburn was arrested last year for killing a Washington State girl in the 1980s when he lived in Tacoma.

13-year-old Jennifer Bastian disappeared in 1986 in Tacoma, Washington while riding her bike. Her body was found several weeks later.

Washburn was linked to the girl’s death after detectives matched his DNA to the crime scene. He pleaded guilty last year.

Pattie Bastian, Jennifer’s mother, and Detective Lindsey Wade, who was about the same age as the girl when she vanished, will be interviewed on Friday’s ‘Dateline’.

The show airs at 9 p.m. on NBC.