‘Dateline’ Focuses On Eureka Killer Friday

NBC’s ‘Dateline’ will delve into the case of Robert Washburn of Eureka Friday night.

Washburn was arrested last year for killing a Washington State girl in the 1980s when he lived in Tacoma.

13-year-old Jennifer Bastian disappeared in 1986 in Tacoma, Washington while riding her bike. Her body was found several weeks later.

Washburn was linked to the girl’s death after detectives matched his DNA to the crime scene. He pleaded guilty last year.

Pattie Bastian, Jennifer’s mother, and Detective Lindsey Wade, who was about the same age as the girl when she vanished, will be interviewed on Friday’s ‘Dateline’.

The show airs at 9 p.m. on NBC.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

“Ripper Crew” Ex-Con: Willing To “Change My Ways” Deadline Looms For Smollett To Pay Investigative Costs ICC And Bradley Partner To Help Students House Votes To Revise Illinois’ Home Alone Law House Judiciary Panel Approves Subpoenas For Mueller Report Rita Ali Leads The Way
Comments