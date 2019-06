Death Investigation In East Peoria

The death of a 46-year-old man is under investigation in East Peoria.

East Peoria police say rescue personnel were dispatched to 48 Country Lane at 6:43 a.m. Thursday on a report of a man found unresponsive in the family’s indoor pool.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until all immediate family members are notified.

Illinois State police are aiding East Peoria police in the investigation.