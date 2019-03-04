Death Toll From Alabama Tornado Rises To 23

(AP)-A sheriff says the death toll is now at 23 from a large tornado that devastated an Alabama community.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones told WRBL-TV that “Unfortunately our toll, as far as fatalities, does stand at 23 at the current time,” adding that two people are in intensive care.

Jones told The Associated Press late Sunday evening that children are among the dead. He says it’s possible the death toll could continue to rise, but authorities are pausing search efforts overnight because conditions are too dangerous in the dark due to massive amounts of debris.

Jones said “the devastation is incredible” and that rescue teams will resume their work at first light Monday.