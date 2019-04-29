Debate Begins Toward Illinois Capital Bill

Illinois Senate lawmakers are discussing how to pay for a much need capital bill. The money would go toward repairs of the state’s roads and bridges.

Former U.S. Transportation Secretary and 18th District U.S. Rep. Ray LaHood, speaking during a legislative hearing, recommended raising the state gas tax.

“Illinois is one big pothole right now,” LaHood said. “We’ve had these brutal winters and people are complaining about potholes. And I believe if the General Assembly raise the gas tax and fixed up the roads and bridges, people would be very happy.”

Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning Executive Director Joe Szabo also spoke in favor of a gas tax hike.

“We recommend increasing the motor fuel tax by no less than 15 cents and making sure we index it to inflation,” Szabo said. “And likewise, we need to consider increasing the state vehicle registration fees and indexing them to inflation.”

There was also talk of attracting private money to help pay for infrastructure projects, but most testifying agree Illinois needs a steadier revenue stream.

The state’s gas tax is currently 19 cents per gallon. The last increase was a three-cent hike in 1990.