Democrat Beto O’Rourke Announces 2020 White House Bid

(AP) – Former congressman Beto O’Rourke is running for president.

The 46-year-old officially announced his 2020 Democratic primary bid Thursday with an online post. After months of teasing a bid, he’s finally, formally hoping to turn buzz from a close loss in Texas’ 2018 Senate race into a White House try.
O’Rourke nearly upset Sen. Ted Cruz. Since then, his blend of Kennedy-esque looks, easygoing charisma and bipartisan optimism has helped his national political star burn brighter.

Democrats have long dreamed that a booming Hispanic population could eventually flip Texas blue and transform the electoral college, making the Republican path to the presidency all but impossible.

O’Rourke’s home-state appeal may not prove to be enough to make Texas competitive, however, as the Democrats try to deny President Donald Trump a second term.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Illinois House Passes Equal Pay Bill Trump’s Grounding Of 737 Max Jets, Not Impacting PIA Peoria Zoo Losing Three Pride Members Trump Orders US Grounding Of 737 Max Planes Trump Orders US Grounding Of 747 Max Planes Manual Heading To State Semi-Finals
Comments