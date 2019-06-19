Dems Get Inside Trump Inner Circle With Hope Hicks Interview

(AP) – The closed-door interview that House lawmakers have with Hope Hicks, a former communications director for President Donald Trump, marks the first time they are hearing from someone linked to his inner circle since the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

Obtaining the testimony Wednesday from Hicks is a significant victory for Democrats, given that Trump has broadly stonewalled their investigations.

The House Judiciary Committee originally subpoenaed Hicks to give public testimony, but agreed to the private interview after negotiations. A transcript of the session will be released in the days afterward.

It’s unclear how much new information Hicks will provide.

She’s cooperated extensively with Mueller’s probe, and a White House lawyer who’ll be in the interview room is expected to try and block her from answering certain questions.