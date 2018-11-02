Detweiller Marina To Permanently Close

The Board of Trustees of the Detweiller Playground Trust say the decision has been made to permanently close Detweiller Marina, effective Dec. 31.

Trustees, in a news release, say the marina has “lost thousands of dollars annually for the past several years,” so the “best course of action would be to cease operation of the marina.

The property at the foot of Caroline Street in Peoria will continue to be open to the public “for its primary purpose of access to the river for recreation and enjoyment as specified in Tommy Detweiller’s 1947 will and the Articles Incorporation of the Trust.

The Trust will work with its operator, the Peoria Park District, on a orderly and safe shutdown of the marina.

“The Detweiller Trust regrets the impact will have on the boaters who have used our marina, some of them for years, and we wish them the best as they find other options that will meet their needs,” according to the news release.