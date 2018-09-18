Diarrheal Illnesses Reported By Tazewell County Swimmers

The Tazewell County Health Department says it is investigating reports of diarrheal illness in swimmers.

Officials say people who swam in a “Tazewell County public pool” since Aug. 21 and have experienced multiple episodes of watery diarrhea, with or without vomiting, are encouraged to contact their doctor for evaulation, testing and management.

This is important for those individuals who are at risk or have symptoms of dehydration.

A Tazewell County Health Department news release did not identify the specific location of the pool. A department spokesperson says that location has not been released.

Other symptoms with diarrheal illness may include abdominal cramping, nausea, dehydration, fevers, fatigue, and weight loss. Symptoms can last one to two weeks and most individual will resolve the infection on their own. However, treatment may decrease illness and recovery times. Individuals with weakened immune systems can have severe, prolonged illness.

Anyone with diarrheal illness should avoid water activities for at least two weeks.

Further information can be obtained by the calling the Tazewell County Health Department at 309-929-0281.

