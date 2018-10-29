“Diet” Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Are Coming soon, Just Watching Scary Movies Helps You Burn More Calories, and HBO is Now Hiring “Intimacy Coordinators.”

Todays’ Morning Mix Three Things to Know:

The dog who scams McDonald’s customers, Drinking alcohol really CAN help you forget about your problems, And here’s how much time you’re wasting looking at your phone.

Word is that Johhny Depp is out as Disney does another Pirates of the Caribbean movie

On Today’s Morning Mix—What are the best horror movies of all time?