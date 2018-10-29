“Diet” Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Are Coming soon, Just Watching Scary Movies Helps You Burn More Calories, and HBO is Now Hiring “Intimacy Coordinators.”

Todays’ Morning Mix Three Things to Know:
- Hershey’s just announced they’re going to start selling a new version of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups that are 40% thinner than the current ones. So that means less chocolate, less peanut butter, and, by definition, fewer calories and less sugar. So, a sort of “diet” Peanut Butter Cup. If you reduce the current numbers on Reese’s, that would take the calories down to 66, the fat grans to 3.9, and sugar down to 6.6. They’ll be on store shelves in March.
- According to a new U.K. study, watching 90 minutes of scary movies gets your heart rate going and burns an extra 150 calories, which is the same as 30 minute walk. Out of the movies they looked at, The Shining was the one that burned the most calories. Movies with “jump scares” worked the best.
- HBO is now hiring a professional on all their shows, whose job it is to make sure nothing inappropriate happens during the filing of sex scenes. They’re calling these people “Intimacy Coordinators.”