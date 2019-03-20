Disaster Help Needed For Midwest Flooding

(AP) – Vice President Mike Pence took a look at the raging Elkhorn River at the small town of Waterloo, Nebraska, which found itself cut off from the outside world last week by floodwaters.

Pence visited the flood disaster area Tuesday at the request of President Donald Trump.

He met with a group of first responders who helped pluck people from their flooded homes along the river’s banks.

He also thanked Brad and Mary Brown, who used their recreational airboat to guide rescuers to stranded residents, saying, “I never fail to be inspired at moments like this. It’s just the best of America.”

Pence later visited a temporary shelter set up at a school in far-west Omaha, where about 25 people who had been evacuated from their homes were eating dinner.

Several also had pets, as the Humane Society had set up a make-shift pet shelter in the school’s basement.

