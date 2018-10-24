Discovery Of Suspicious Packages Puts Attention To Training

The discovery of suspicious packages to high profile addresses and individuals is putting a focus on the training needed to prevent their delivery.

That’s the opinion of Lois Davis, senior policy researcher for the Rand Corportation.

Davis told WMBD’s Markley and van Camp the U.S. Postal Service has trained inspectors for high profile addresses, “but, in this case, we’re really relying on the training of the average postal worker as well as the average private courier and Fed Ex employee to have the training to know how to detect potentially suspicious items.”

“The Postal Service actually delivers packages for private carrier systems for the last mile,” Davis said. “And we’ve found the Postal Service does a much better job of detecting suspicious packages.”

“It raises the question of what kind of training and technology do (private carriers) have to detect suspicious packages and to what degree are they coordinating on their training in this area,” Davis said.