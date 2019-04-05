D&L Pools is the Latest Mix 106.9 Sweet Roll Patrol Winner!

Congratulations to Toby, Jill, Larry, and everyone at D&L Pools in Peoria, who got to enjoy free treats from Trefzger’s Bakery!

Every Tuesday and Thursday Mix 106.9 hits the road and delivers FREE delicious made-from-scratch treats from Trefzger’s Bakery, now in their new location at 4416 North Prospect Road in Peoria Heights, to a lucky listener’s workplace!

For a chance to win, just send your name, company name, address, and phone number along with how many people work with you. Then, keep your workplace radios locked onto Mix 106.9. YOUR office could receive a visit from Mix 106.9 and The Sweet Roll Patrol!

