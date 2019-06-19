DNR Director Colleen Callahan Resigns From Party Committee

Colleen Callahan, director of the Illinois Department Natural Resources, has resigned as a member of the state Democratic Central Committee.

The Springfield State Journal-Register reports Callahan resigned from the committee post in a letter to state Democratic party leader and House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Callahan was appointed to the committee post last month, replacing Shirley McCombs of Petersburg, who died in October.

The appointment had been met with questions concerning the appearance of a state agency director also having such a poltical post.

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s spokesperson had no comment on Callahan’s resignation from the committee.

