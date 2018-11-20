Do Not Eat Any Romaine Lettuce Due To E. Coli Outbreak

(From 25 News)- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are asking Americans to not eat any romaine lettuce until they can learn more about an E. coli outbreak.

“Consumers who have any type of romaine lettuce in their home should not eat it and should throw it away, even if some of it was eaten and no one has gotten sick,” said the CDC in a public health alert issued Tuesday.

Thirty-two people from 11 states, including Illinois, have been reported ill between Oct. 8 and Oct. 31. Thirteen people were hospitalized, but no deaths are reported.

The advice is for all types of romaine lettuce, including whole heads, hearts of romaine, bags and boxes of pre-cut lettuce and salad mixes.

Restaurants and retailers are asked to not sell or serve any romaine lettuce.

If you become ill after eating romaine lettuce, you are asked to report your illness to your local health department and healthcare provider.