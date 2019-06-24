Do You Have a “Family Bucket List” of Things You Want to Do Before Your Kids Grow Up?

Soon enough, your kids will turn 18 and move out. Just kidding. They ain’t leaving until they’re like 32. But either way, there’s a lot of stuff you probably want to do while they’re still young, right?

On today’s Morning Mix, Randy & Steph are talking about a new survey that found the top things on people’s “family bucket lists” . . . which are the trips and activities parents want to do with their kids. And here are the top 10 . . .

1. Take a road trip.
2. Teach them how to ride a bike.
3. Go camping.
4. Teach them how to cook and bake.
5. Visit an amusement park or water park.
6. Visit national parks.
7. Go to Disney World or Disneyland.
8. Visit a zoo or aquarium.
9. Travel overseas.
10. Teach them how to play baseball.

What things are on YOUR “Family Bucket List?”

