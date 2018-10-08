Do You Have a Fave Pumpkin You’ve Carved?

This year, I REALLY want to try to carve another pumpkin! Sadly, I haven’t been able to get one as good as this one, my Beavis pumkin (I ran out of time to carve the Butthead one). We’ll see what kind of time I’m working with.

I do love the creative carvings tho SOOOO please share a pic of YOUR best creation!! I promise I won’t steal your idea…WINK!