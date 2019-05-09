Do You Have a Smart Speaker or Virtual Assistant? What Do You Use It For?

Randy & Steph are talking about the 27% of Americans that now have a smart speaker or virtual assistant, like an Amazon Echo or Google Home. But they’re still not totally reliable. 65% of people have experienced issues with it not working the way they want it to. Here are the top five things we use our digital assistants for . . .

1. To play your favorite radio station LIKE MIX 106.9! Play music or listen to podcasts. 66% of people who own a digital assistant do it.
2. Set alarms or reminders, 56%.
3. Get updates on news, weather, or sports, 48%.
4. Control appliances, or turn lights on and off, 31%.
5. Communicate with people, like having it send an email or make a phone call, 29%.

The survey also found men are slightly more likely to own a digital assistant. 54% of owners are men, and 46% are women. And obviously young people are more likely to be early adopters: 44% of owners are between the ages of 13 and 34. Only 26% are over 55.

