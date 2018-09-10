Do You Have Tattoos You Regret Getting?

On today’s Morning Mix, Randy & Steph are talking about the most regrettable types of tattoos, and how around half of people with tattoos say they regret getting at least one of them.

The top four types of tattoos people are most likely regret are… Someone’s name, an Asian character, a tribal pattern, and a star constellation. The survey also found that about one on three people have considered getting a tattoo removed but haven’t done it yet. And, one in four people have already had one removed.

Do you have some ink you regret? What kind of tattoo was it? Have you had it redone, covered, or removed?