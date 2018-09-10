Do You Have Tattoos You Regret Getting?

On today’s Morning Mix, Randy &  Steph are talking about the most regrettable types of tattoos, and how around half of people with tattoos say they regret getting at least one of them.

The top four types of tattoos people are most likely regret are… Someone’s name, an Asian character, a tribal pattern, and a star constellation. The survey also found that about one on three people have considered getting a tattoo removed but haven’t done it yet.  And, one in four people have already had one removed.

Do you have some ink you regret? What kind of tattoo was it?  Have you had it redone, covered, or removed?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Don’t Miss The Peoria Art Guild’s Fine Art Fair! A Girl Won Homecoming Queen and Kicked the Game Winning Field Goal It’s Morton Pumpkin Festival Time! Listen Every Weekday For 13 Chances a Day to Win $1,000! The Author of a Book Called The Wrong Husband Was Charged with Murdering Her Husband Trouble Sleeping? Here’s How to Make It Happen In Two Minutes
Comments