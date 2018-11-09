Do You Have Your Christmas Decorations Up?

Glowing Christmas fireplace and living room, with tree, and stockings hanging from mantel by fireplace.Waiting for Santa.

The snow we got overnight has motivated The Morning Mix to ask—Do you have your Christmas Holiday decorations up now? It’s a good thing if you do, say some Psychologists. Putting your decorations up early, it can make you feel happier by reminding you of your childhood, before you had to deal with the responsibilities of adulting. Plus, when your house is decorated, you appear to be more friendly, which could help you bond with your neighbors.

So—deck the halls and be happier!  Share a pic of your holiday décor with us.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

The Debate is Raging–Are Oreos Black or Brown? Jessica Bradshaw at The Tazwood Center For Wellness is Today’s Mix 106.9 Sweet Roll Patrol Winner! Sour Patch Kids cereal is here!, Donate $2 and you can get free Frostys for all of 2019, and ALDI is now selling advent calendars with little wine bottles for every day Oh joy! Oprah’s “Favorite Things” list for 2018 is out, just in time for your holiday shopping New Thanksgiving ice cream flavors, identical twins give birth hours apart, and there are a LOT of insects on Earth Fight Breaks Out at Miss Bum Bum Contest
Comments