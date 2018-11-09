Do You Have Your Christmas Decorations Up?

The snow we got overnight has motivated The Morning Mix to ask—Do you have your Christmas Holiday decorations up now? It’s a good thing if you do, say some Psychologists. Putting your decorations up early, it can make you feel happier by reminding you of your childhood, before you had to deal with the responsibilities of adulting. Plus, when your house is decorated, you appear to be more friendly, which could help you bond with your neighbors.

So—deck the halls and be happier! Share a pic of your holiday décor with us.