Do You Know the Meaning of All These New Words and Phrases?

Happy smiling young woman in eyeglasses lying on sofa with book in hands near glass table with cup of coffee. Attractive lady feeling satisfied while reading funny book, relaxing at home on weekend

Today on The Morning Mix, Randy & Steph are talking about how Dictionary.com just added more than 300 new words and phrases to their official lexicon. 300!! But are they all words we really NEED? We’ll let you decide. Here are a few notable additions . . .

1. screen time (noun), “the amount of time spent watching content on a screen.”

2. JOMO (noun), “stands for the joy of missing out . . . a feeling of contentment with one’s own pursuits and activities.” So, the opposite of FOMO.

3. infodump (noun), “a large quantity of backstory supplied all at once.”

4. womp womp (interjection), “used to dismiss or mock a failure.”

5. JSYK (abbreviation), stands for “just so you know.”

6. toxic masculinity (noun), “a cultural concept of manliness that glorifies stoicism and dominance, that is socially harmful to mental health.”

7. welp (interjection), “an informal variant of well, used to indicate disappointment.”

8. crybully (noun), “a person who self-righteously harasses others while playing the victim.”

9. dad joke (noun), “a corny and generally unfunny joke, reminiscent of the types of remarks made by middle-aged or elderly fathers.” Wait–what do you mean “generally unfunny?”