Randy & Steph are talking about how kids aren’t as independent today as they used to be…Because we don’t LET them. Do you let your kids do the things YOUR parents let YOU do? Would you let a 10 year-old stay at home alone for an hour or two? Walk or bike to school alone? Play in a public park on their own? Go Trick or Treating without and adult?

Figures show only 60% of kids today enjoy playing outside. Overall, the one activity they say they enjoy the most is….Playing video games.