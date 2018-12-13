Do You LOVE to Embarrass Your Kids?

Funny family on a background of bright blue wall. Father and her daughter girl with a paper accessories. Dad and child are holding paper crown on stick.

On today’s Morning Mix–The Top 10 ways parents say they embarrass their kids. What do YOU love to do to mess with your kids? No matter how cool you may THINK you are, and no matter how cool you ACTUALLY are . . . your kids still think you’re the least cool person on the planet.

A new survey asked kids between eight and 17 years old to name the most embarrassing things their parents do.

Here are the Top 10:

1. Telling people stories about me or showing them pictures of me.

2. Acting weird or, quote, “being silly.”

3. Thinking they’re funny when they’re not.

4. Being overly protective or attentive.

5. Making me do things I don’t want to do.

6. Trying to act cool or young.

7. Passing gas.

8. Hugging and kissing me.

9. Yelling at me.

10. Teasing me about a boy or girl.

For what it’s worth, 5% of kids said their parents don’t do ANYTHING embarrassing. Each kid could pick up to three answers. Some of the other responses included singing, dancing, PDA, nicknames, and just interacting with their friends in general.