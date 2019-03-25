Do You Really Trust Terms Used on Food Labels?

Trolley in a supermarket on Blurred a passage in the supermarket background.

Randy & Steph are talking food labels on today’s Morning Mix. If a food label has the word “healthy” on it, do you assume it actually IS healthy? Lots of us say No.

A new survey looked into how much we actually trust terms like that. Do you believe everything you read on food labels?

Here are ten terms, and how many of us actually think they mean something’s healthier . . .

1. “Lite,” like “lite ranch” dressing. 50% of us don’t trust that one. It DOES mean something though. If it says “lite,” then it has fewer calories, less fat, or less salt than normal. That alone doesn’t always mean it’s healthier though.

2. The word “healthy” . . . 47% of us don’t trust it. And that one IS mostly nonsense.

3. “Reduced,” as in “reduced-fat” . . . 43% don’t trust it means something’s healthier.

4. “Natural” or “All Natural” . . . also 43% don’t trust it.

5. “Low Sugar” . . . 41% don’t trust it.

6. “Organic” . . . 40% don’t think it means something’s healthier.

7. “Free,” like “fat-free” . . . 34% don’t think it means something’s definitely healthier.

8. “Lean” . . . 34%.

9. “Low,” like “low-fat” . . . 33%.

10. “Fresh” . . . 31%.