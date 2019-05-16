Do You Wash Your Legs in the Shower?

I don’t know why this is even a debate… but it’s been going on on social media for a week now. 1 in 5 people DON’T wash their legs in the shower! WHAT?! 80% said they do, and 20% said they don’t. One person said the run off from the top half of your body does the washing for you. Another person said they’ve been in pants all day, why do I need to wash them? A dermatologist in New York weighed in on this years ago and said “Unless your legs are visibly soiled, you DON’T actually need to wash them.”

so do you wash your legs?