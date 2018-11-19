Dog accused of hate crime, a guy REALLY got mad about a delayed flight, and you have to pass a swimming test to graduate from some U.S. colleges

Today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:
- A dog in London was, believe it or not, accused of a hate crime, according to police logs. Someone called the cops to report a dog had pooped outside their house, and they believed it was racially motivated. No word on how the investigation turned out.
- 31 Million Americans will be flying somewhere for Thanksgiving, and you KNOW there’s going to be some frustration. But hopefully, nothing like this: A guy was flying in Pakistan last week, and he was SO upset when his flight was delayed that he set his luggage on FIRE! Airport security sympathized with him so much that they just put out the fire and didn’t have him arrested. Ah the joys of travel.
- Did you know there are several colleges in the U.S. where you’re required to pass a SWIMMING TEST to graduate? Yep. Some of those schools include Dartmouth, Cornell, Columbia, MIT, Swarthmore, and Bryn Mawr.