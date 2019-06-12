Dog Recovered From Rapatee House Explosion Dies

Knoxville Veterinary Service has announced Maggie, the dog recovered from debris following Sunday’s house explosion in Rapatee, has died.

“We deeply regret having to inform the community…that Maggie has passed,” the veterinary service posted on its Facebook page Tuesday evening. “She had touched so many lives the past few days and our hearts continue to go out to the family.”

“Many people have donated financially towards the medical care of Maggie,” the post continued. “Any funds collected in excess will be forwarded on to the family to be used at their discretion. We thank everyone for their concerns and willingness to reach out to help.”

The veterinary service said it picked up Maggie from the scene unresponsive and in shock, covered in debris and with her hair singed. Maggie spent a lot of time on oxygen and with IV fluids and pain medication. Maggie had become “responsive and more interactive” by Monday morning.

However, veterinarians were concerned that Maggie had not been able to move any part of her body. X-rays had revealed a neck injury and four broken ribs.

Wanda Swain, 77, and her son, David Swain, Jr., 51, were killed in the explosion.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department said while an investigation by the State Fire Marshal continues, there is no indication of criminal activity prior to the explosion and, as of Tuesday, it is believed to be accidental.