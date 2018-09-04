Dog Rescued From Peoria House Fire

Peoria firefighters rescued a dog from a fire at a residence at 1117 E. Virginia Ave.

Firefighters were called to the home at 2:38 p.m. Monday on a report of smoke coming from the residence.

Crews were told the home was possibly vacant. But, Battalion Chief Ralph Phillips said once inside, despite heat and poor visibility, firefighters found the dog hiding in a bathroom.

Fire department paramedics resuscitated the dog in the front yard.

Crews found smoke coming from the eaves of the 1 1/2 story residence as they arrived. Fire damage was limited to the kitchen with smoke damage throughout the rest of the house.

Careless use of cooking materials was determined to be the cause of the fire.

No one was home at the time of the fire. The Red Cross was called to assist the occupants in finding shelter.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

