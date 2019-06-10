Dog Rescued From Rapatee Explosion

A dog was rescued from Sunday’s explosion that destroyed one house, damaged eight other structures and resulted in two deaths.

Knoxville Veterinary Service posted on its Facebook page an update on the condition of “Maggie,” the dog that was discovered following the explosion.

The veterinary service said it picked up Maggie from the scene unresponsive and in shock, covered in debris and with her hair singed. Maggie spent a lot of time on oxygen and with IV fluids and pain medication. It was not until Monday morning Maggie became responsive and “more interactive.”

A neck injury and four broken ribs have been found on x-rays and Maggie has not been able to move any part of her body as of Monday morning, which is a concern to veterinarians.

Maggie’s condition will continue to be monitored and further updates will be provided on the Facebook page.

Knoxville Veterinary Service also posted, “We send our sympathy and prayers to the extended family that were involved in the accident. We are so sorry for your loss.”