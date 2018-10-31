DOJ: Pipe Bomb Suspect Searched Targets, Photos Online

(AP) – Federal prosecutors say in a new letter that pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc searched for addresses of his targets online and had photos of many of them on his cellphone.

The letter sent by Justice Department prosecutors to a Miami federal judge also says Sayoc began plotting the “domestic terror attack” in July.

Ultimately, the FBI says he mailed 15 improvised explosive devices to prominent Democrats, critics of President Donald Trump and media outlets.

The 56-year-old Sayoc faces five federal charges following his arrest last week.

Prosecutors say in the letter that Sayoc should remain jailed without bail. A detention hearing is set Friday in Miami, as well as a hearing on when Sayoc should be sent to New York to stand trial.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Murder Charge Added Against Princeville Man Peoria City Council Says No To Water Company Buyout Morton Man Deemed Fit To Face Charges Sheriff: Princeville Murder Victims’ Bodies Found Bond Set At $3 Million For Princeville Man Charged With Killing Parents United Way Campaign Raises $7.7 Million To Date
Comments