Double Duty For Peoria Heights Police Chief

Peoria Heights Police Chief Dustin Sutton is expected to soon add a second permanent job title.

Sutton, who has been police chief for 19 years, has also been interim village administrator since May when Matt Fick resigned to become city administrator in Delavan.

The Journal Star reports the Village Board, during its next meeting Oct. 16, is expected to approve two three-year contracts for Sutton.

One contract is for another three years as police chief at a salary of $106,930 a year. The other contract will make Sutton the village’s permanent administrator at a salary of $49,600 a year. Sutton’s salary as interim administrator was $30,000 a year.

Officials say the two contracts combined will save the village $300,000 a year in salary and benefits.

Contract language stipulates Sutton must devote 40 hours per week to his duties as police chief, but does not stipulate a specific number of hours as administrator.

Both contracts expire April 30, 2021.

