Double Shooting In Peoria; Injures One Child

Peoria Police investigate a double shooting in south Peoria.

One of the victims is a child, according to public information officer Amy Dotson.

A shot-spotter alert of 22 rounds came to police around 5:40 Monday evening.

When police arrived at the 2800 block of W. Ann St., they located two victims, one child and one adult, near a vehicle in a parking lot. Both victims were transported to a local hospital.

Dotson says, it is believed the child has life threatening injures.

The adult victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

The incident is under investigation.