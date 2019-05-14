Double Shooting In Peoria; Injures One Child

Peoria Police investigate a double shooting in south Peoria.
One of the victims is a child, according to public information officer Amy Dotson.
A shot-spotter alert of 22 rounds came to police around 5:40 Monday evening.
When police arrived at the 2800 block of W. Ann St., they located two victims, one child and one adult, near a vehicle in a parking lot. Both victims were transported to a local hospital.
Dotson says, it is believed the child has life threatening injures.
The adult victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.
No suspect information has been released.
The incident is under investigation.
