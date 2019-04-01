Dream Center Peoria Begins $1.7M Expansion

Dream Center Peoria is doubling its shelter space.

The faith-based not-for-profit organization has seen a huge increase in people needing assistance since becoming a 24-hour facility a year and a half ago, according to the Center’s Brian Uhlenhopp.

“We are the only 24/7 emergency shelter in the Peoria area for women, children, men and families. We offer meals, showers, and resources to help break the cycle of homelessness,” Uhlenhopp said.

Dream Center Peoria typically sees 60-90 people a night needing a place to sleep. Uhlenhopp says the average age of a homeless person in Peoria is now nine.

The Dream Center’s expansion will increase the number of beds available at the shelter to 120. The $1.7 million project will also create a full-service kitchen that will provide meals and also be a teaching kitchen for its residents.

Uhlenhopp says the first phase of Dream Center Peoria’s expansion will hopefully be completed late this year. The second phase, which includes the shelter’s new kitchen, will be completed in early 2020.

