Dressbarn Closing Stores Nationwide

Dressbarn is closing all of its stores.

The retailer has announced on its website plans to eventually close all of its locations, including one in Peoria at the Shoppes at Grand Prairie.

Dressbarn did not give a timeline of the closures.

“All Dressbarn stores are open, and our sales associates are serving customers as usual. You can also continue to shop online at dressbarn.com and use your Dressbarn credit card for purchases. There are no changes to our current return, refund, or gift card policies or our loyalty rewards programs.”

Dressbarn also has a store in Normal at the Shoppes at College Hills.