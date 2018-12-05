‘Drive For Miracles’ Helping Children’s Hospital

Alpha Media’s 93.3 The Drive is preparing for its 17th Radiothon benefitting Children’s Hospital of Illinois.

Morning personalities John Riley and Nancy Flagg will broadcast live at the hospital this week, raising not only money, but also awareness.

Riley says the Radiothon is still a cause worth supporting.

“It’s been an amazing ride, with amazing kids and families that we’ve gotten to know, many of whom now come back as adults, which makes me feel old, but also very proud,” Riley said.

Riley and Flagg will take donations for “The Drive For Miracles” on air and in the main lobby of Children’s Hospital from 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

“The Drive For Miracles” Radiothon has raised nearly $4 million for Children’s Hospital of Illinois to date. And, all that money stays here in Peoria.

“You’re not paying doctors salaries, you’re adding benefits to our hospital that other communities our size will never see. The money funds all kinds of things for the kids. Everything from helicopters to ‘Child Life’ services,” Riley said.

He says everyone in Peoria has been touched in some way by the hospital.

“We all know someone. Our brother, our sister, someone we work with, someone at the church or school. We know that everbody is connected to a family that’s had a child at Children’s Hospital. It affects our community like no other,” Riley said.

“The Drive For Miracles” Radiothon wraps up Children’s Hospital’s 12 Days of Giving Campaign, telling the inspiring stories of patients and the hospital staff that work each day to care for them.

