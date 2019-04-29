Duckworth Returns To Iraq With Congressional Delegation

(AP) – U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth has returned to Iraq for the first time since the helicopter she was piloting was shot down during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004.

The Illinois Democrat said Friday she led a bipartisan congressional delegation on a “whirlwind” trip last week.

She says the delegation wanted to show its support for the people of Iraq “and express our hope that Iraq will be an independent, strong country and a close ally of the United States for many years to come.”

Duckworth lost both legs when her Blackhawk was shot down.

Joining her on the trip were Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson of Georgia and Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine.

They traveled to Baghdad, Taji, and Erbil, where they met with Iraq’s top leaders and received intelligence updates.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Biden To Make First Campaign Stop In Pennsylvania Chicago Prosecutor Subpoenaed In Smollett Case Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Bloomington North Will Not Seek Re-Election As NRA President Rabbi’s Hands Are Shattered In Fatal Attack On Synagogue Bicyclist Struck By Car Identified
Comments